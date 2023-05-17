Safa says cheers to another round of beer sponsorship

The South African Football Association (SAFA) and Castle Lager have extended their long-time partnership for a further three years. Bafana Bafana will continue to have this backing in the coming years.

The national association, who are known to be struggling a little bit when it comes to matters of finances, are looking fortifying their sponsorship reserve and also believed to be targeting a sugar-coated broadcast deal with pay-channel SuperSport for their various national teams.

After qualifying for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations, the national association announced that they are on the verge of acquiring and naming two sponsors, one for Bafana and one for Banyana.

Castle Lager have been sponsors of the South African men’s senior national team for more than three decades and the two parties are happy that the Africa Cup of Nations-bound Bafana will continue to have this backing in the coming years. Other Safa sponsors and backers include Sasol, LecogSportif, Motsepe Foundation,

“SAFA and Castle Lager’s long-standing partnership is steeped in football tradition and this renewal is a win-win situation for both parties. This is one of the most enduring partnerships in sport and the next three years will be an exciting new chapter of this relationship,” said new SAFA CEO Lydia Monyepao.

“As an effort to keep driving South Africa forward, we are proud and are committed to ensuring the growth of national sports through our partnerships. This is how we grow our business responsibly and create a lasting impact in the communities we operate in. Cheers to the future,” said Vaughan Croeser, vice-President of marketing, SAB.

The Africa Cup of Nations will be held in Côte d’Ivoire in January next year and Bafana Bafana qualified after beating Liberia 2-1 in Monrovia on March 28.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa