SAFA searching for new referees

The South African Football Association (Safa) referees department has gone on a massive referee recruitment drive across the country, looking for future male and female match officials.

Chair of the Safa Referees Committee, Victor Gomes, said if the country is to tap into the new blood and continue to be a leading nation in this area, it is imperative that it goes into a major recruitment drive.

“We want to broaden our current pool, hence we are looking for fresh and new ideas. Those who want and think they can be good referees should forward their application to these provincial secretaries,” Gomes told the Safa website.

“We intend to recruit as many capable referees as possible in the coming months,” added Gomes, who last week was appointed vice-president of the CAF Referees Committee.

This week, Safa referees arrived and gathered for assessment for the coming PSL season and they will go through physical and fitness tests.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.