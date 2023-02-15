Safa sends Banyana out to earthquake-ravaged Türkiye

South Africa’s national women’s soccer team Banyana Banyana landed in Istabul, the capital of Türkiye on Wednesday morning ahead of the Turkish Women’s Cup tournament.

This amid a trail of destruction left by a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake that rocked parts of Türkiye and Syria, nine days after its eruption on Monday last week.

By Wednesday morning, at least 41 000 people in parts of Türkiye and Syria had been confirmed dead and thousands others are still in the hospitals. Millions other people have been left homeless and others are still trapped under collapsed buildings.

Banyana, who flew out of the country on Tuesday evening and caught a connection flight to Antalya, where the Turkish Women’s Cup tournament will take place, are preparing for the Fifa Women’s World Cup which will be staged in Australia and New Zealand in July.

The South African Football Association (Safa) said in a statement that it consulted widely before allowing Banyana to travel to Türkiye ahead of their first fixture against Uzbekistan on Saturday.

This after doubts emerged regarding Banyana’s participation in the tournament due to the natural disaster.

However, Safa said Fifa, the world football governing body, has given the green light for the tournament to go ahead. Other participating teams are Bulgaria, Estonia, Kosovo, Hong Kong, Jordan, North Macedonia, Slovenia, and Zambia.

In a statement, Safa said: “The South African Football Association consulted widely before allowing Banyana to travel to Türkiye. This follows the devastating earthquake that left thousands dead and many more injured or missing in Türkiye and in neighbouring Syria a few days ago.

“World football governing body Fifa also gave the green light to the tournament in a letter sent to all the participants on 10 February 2023.”

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis flew out with only locally based players and the rest of the players, who are based overseas, will hook up with their teammates in camp in Türkiye.

According to the Centrecircle website, fixtures have been revised and Banyana will now play two matches against Uzbekistan on Saturday before locking horns with Slovenia on Tuesday.

Both games will take place at the Emirhan Sport Complex and kick-off is 6pm and 2pm (South African time), respectively.

Local-based players:

Andile Dlamini, Karabo Dhlamini, Tiisetso Makhubela, Bambanani Mbane, Thalea Smidt, Melinda Kgadiete, Lelona Daweti (all Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies), Fikile Magama, Bongeka Gamede, Sibulele Holweni, Amogelang Motau (all UWC), Kaylin Swart, Robyn Moodaly, Gabriela Salgado (all JVW), Katlego Moletsane (Royal AM), Asanda Hadebe (Sunflower FC), and Nthabiseng Majiya (Richmond United).

Overseas-based players:

Faith Nokuthula (Blackburn Rovers, England), Noko Matlou (SD Eibar, Spain), team captain Refiloe Jane (Sassuolo, Italy), Linda Motlhalo (Glasgow City, Scotland), Noxolo Cesane (Tigres Femenil, Mexico), Jermaine Seoposenwe (FC Juarez, Mexico), and Hilda Magaia (Sejong Sportstoto, South Korea).

