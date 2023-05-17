Sammy Seabi enjoying football under coach Truter

Sekhukhune United midfielder Sammy Seabi is enjoying his football under coach Brandon Truter, having made 22 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

Seabi is currently on a season long-loan from the DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns, his third loan spell since joining Masandawana from now newly promoted Polokwane City in 2019.

His struggles of breaking into the highly competitive Sundowns team has seen the 28-year-old jump from club to club, making it difficult for him to show his full potential.

Seabi has, however, seemingly revived his promising career at Babina Noko under Truter, which has seen him play a pivotal role in them reaching the Nedbank Cup final.

“I’ve worked with coach Brandon Truter before at Swallows, so at first it was still new but now I believe it is something that I am used to working with him now,” Seabi said.

“That made things a bit easier for in terms of understanding him, what his philosophy is. So, it wasn’t difficult at all working with him and my hard work has also paid off.

“But most importantly, I am playing a different role now, from number six to number 10, so it is not easy, but I believe one thing that helped me is the fact that we’ve worked together with coach, and I know what he expects from me.”

Truter will be depending on the expertise of Seabi, alongside the likes of Kamohelo Mokotjo, Daniel Cardoso, Sibusiso Vilakazi, amongst others, in their bid to secure Sekhukhune a top-eight spot.

Sekhukhune play their last league game of the season against SuperSport United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

Kick-off time is at 3pm.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa