Saving Beautiful Birds from the chop crucial for coach Nyatama

Swallows FC coach Musa Nyatama has turned his full attention to ensuring that the Beautiful Birds retain their DStv Premiership status.

Following their goalless draw against Mamelodi Sundowns at the Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday, Nyatama said his mission is to help his side survive relegation.

“At the moment, the focus is to get the team out of the relegation zone,” said Nyatama.

“I don’t want to dwell too much on what happened with the other coaches, but just to focus on taking the team out of the relegation and we will see what happens next season.”

A point against the league champions will prove to be vital come end of the season, as Swallows FC are now four points away from the relegation zone with 28 points and occupying the 13th spot on the log.

Nyatama and his charges will look to pick up from where they left off when they travel to Stellenbosch FC at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday.

Away from the field of play, the coach is also focused on acquiring his coaching badges.

“I also obviously need to continue getting my coaching badges, but now my sole responsibility is to take the team out of the danger zone,” he said.

Nyatama enrolled and completed his CAF C Licence during the Fifa World Cup break, his second coaching badge after bagging the Safa D licence since being roped into coaching by former Swallows FC coach Dylan Kerr.

The 35-year-old holds the same qualifications as former Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila, who was appointed as Swallows FC technical director in March.

