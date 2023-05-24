Seema still in shock at his astonishing dismissal by Chippa

Lehlohonolo Seema, who was fired from his Chippa United head coach position on Wednesday morning, has broken his silence on the shock decision that the club took regarding his future.

The trigger-happy Chippa boss Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi struck again and dismissed Seema, immediately after the team survived relegation.

Seema saved the Chilli Boys from the drop after he took over towards the end of last season. Chippa survived the relegation axe by the skin of their teeth, and they will hold on to their PSL status after finishing at number 14 on the PSL table – but that was not enough for Seema to keep his position on the bench for next season.

“Yes I have left Chippa United because the boss Chippa Mpengesi says that I am not part of his future plans,” the former Lesotho international opened up to Sunday World.

“He informed me of the news this morning, it’s not even demotion to the junior teams, I have left the team completely. He (Chippa) said that he has other plans.”

“I am looking for a team, I am available, whether it is PSL or the national first division – the first division is now better and has improved a lot these days. It is very fast and competitive. Yes, it is normal for humans to change a tone like that – but it is disappointing because when we spoke, we discussed the plans for next season – to be in the top four because the team now had a direction. It is football and I cannot dwell on that – and also on things that I cannot change. I have to look for the next opportunity that will come.”

It was not his first stint at Chippa, the former Bloemfontein Celtic and Orlando Pirates skipper has coached Golden Arrows and Black Leopards in-between his time at the Chilli Boys.

