Sekhukhune announce arrival of talented Jamie Webber

Sekhukhune United on Wednesday announced the signing of midfielder Jamie Webber as a free agent from SuperSport United.

Webber is the first addition to an already large squad ahead of the 2023/24 DStv Premiership and CAF Confederations Cup campaign.

In a statement, the club said strengthening the squad is their main priority, noting that they are delighted to bring Webber on board.

“Sekhukhune United Football Club is delighted to announce the latest addition to their squad ahead of the new season with the signing of midfielder Jamie Craig Webber from SuperSport United FC on a two-year deal,” reads the statement.

“Born in Michells Plain [Cape Town] on the 12th of January 1998, Webber started his football career with Vasco Da Gama and Stellenbosch FC in the National First Division before joining Matsatsantsa a Pitori in 2018.”

NEW SIGNING ALERT..📝 Sekhukhune United FC is pleased to announce the signing of Jamie Craig Webber Babina Noko Let’s welcome our new signing. 🦔🦔🦔#adibahlabe pic.twitter.com/iwvaLoWsqP — Sekhukhune United F.C. (@SekhukhuneFc) June 14, 2023

Webber made a total of 119 appearances for SuperSport and featured 19 times in the league last season. He was part of the national team squad in 2017 for the Cosafa Cup and represented South Africa at the under-23 level.

The 25-year-old expressed his excitement about the move, saying he looks forward to starting his new journey.

“I am excited to be a member of the ambitious Babina Noko because of the good winning culture demonstrated in the previous season,” said Webber.

“I’m also prepared to work hard for consideration in the starting line-up, bringing new life to the team by assisting the club to continue with the fine form.”

