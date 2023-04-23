Sekhukhune complete double against Chiefs

Sekhukhune United jumped back into the top eight after beating Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 during their DStv Premiership League encounter at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.

Babina Noko produced a league double against Amakhosi for the first time ever and move into position six.

Coach Arthur Zwane was forced to make two changes, with duo S’fiso Hlanti and Siyethemba Sithebe were serving their one-match ban after collecting four yellow cards, which saw Cole Alexander walked straight back into the line-up after spending six months on the sidelines through injury.

Amakhosi were made to chase the game as early as the 4th minute when a Chibuike Ohizu cross ricocheted off Siyabonga Ngezana’s foot and fell into the path of midfielder Sammy Seabi, who fired a shot at close range and hit the back of the net.

Chiefs were enjoying most of the ball possession throughout the half-hour mark but did not have much to show for it, as a stubborn Sekhukhune defense led by Daniel Cardoso kept them at bay.

The visitors tried making good use of the ball, when an attempted cross by captain Keagan Dolly found Ivory Coast international goalkeeper Ali Badra Sangaré switched on and tipped the ball over the bar for a corner kick.

Moments before half-time, striker Victor Letsoalo’s acrobatic effort did not have enough power to trouble Brandon Petersen and the game went into the break with a one goal advantage.

Babina Noko looked to pick up from where they left off when Vusimuzi Mncube saw himself being offered room to fire a snapshot on a half volley from outside the box, but Peterson was equal to the task.

Zwane made two substitutions, which saw Alexander and Dolly making way for Mduduzi Shabalala and Caleb Bimenyimana.

It was all Chiefs in the second half as they kept on applying pressure to a Sekhukhune side who seemed comfortable to sit back and absorb the pressure, with the hope to catch Amakhosi on a break.

The tempo of the game picked up in the dying stages of the game which saw young prospect Samkelo Zwane and substitute Bimenyimana both have attempts at goal but could not find the target.

The last-minute push by Zwane’s troops was not enough, as they are still languishing on number four and five points behind second placed Orlando Pirates, who seem to be favorites to clinch the CAF Champions League spot.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author