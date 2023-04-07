Sekhukhune in high spirits ahead of Maritzburg clash

Sekhukhune United is confident and in high spirits ahead of their league clash with Maritzburg United, that is according to head coach Brandon Truter.

Babina Noko welcome Maritzburg in a crucial DStv Premiership encounter at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday evening.

It will be a tight affair as both sides will be looking to get nothing less than three points, with Sekhukhune eying a top-eight finish at the end of the league campaign, while the Team of Choice are desperate to move out of the relegation zone.

Truter said the mood in the camp is positive and will be going all out for maximum points – keeping in mind the threat that the Kwazulu-Natal based outfit pose.

“The squad is looking good, everyone is available except our captain Linda [Mntambo] and a few others,” said Truter.

“However, we have Victor Letsoalo back in attack which will give us extra fire power up top.

“We just must take our chances, especially in the first half because Maritzburg United is a team that has some quality players and a good coach [Fadlu Davids] as well.

“So, we have to be mindful about their plan when they coming to us. With us it will be all about taking our chances in the first half and then managing the game from the second half, we don’t want to be chancing the game against a team like Maritzburg, who have shown that they can close shop in the previous away games.”

Kick-off time is at 5:30pm.

