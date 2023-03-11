Sekhukhune march on to Nedbank Cup quarterfinals after 2-0 win

Sekhukhune United have booked themselves a spot in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals after beating Motsepe Foundation Championship side Cape Town Spurs at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday night.

Sekhukhune put the game to bed with two first half goals, courtesy of Victor Letsoalo’s strike from the edge of the box and a penalty conversion by Roderick Kabwe moments before the break.

Head coach Brando Truter was delighted with the two goals and keeping a clean sheet, which saw Kamohelo Mokotjo make his second start and Sibusiso Villakazi make his debut.

“The two goals were massive for me, considering all the chances we created in previous games that we lost. The only thing that was missing was the goals and now we got the two goals, so I am happy about that,” Truter said during a post-match interview.

“Other things I’m happy about is that we are into the next round, I think that’s all that counts irrespective if I’m happy about the performance or not.

“Kamo [Mokotjo] got close to 90 min tonight, Villa [Sibusiso Vilakazi] got his debut and we scored two goals and a clean sheet, so well done head into the next round.”

Babina Noko join Mamelodi Sundowns and giant slayers Dondol Stars, who went past Marumo Gallants and AmaZulu respectively this week.

