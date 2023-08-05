Seoposenwe urges complete focus from Banyana against Dutch

As Banyana Banyana prepare an attempt to cause an upset in their crunch round of 16 clash against Netherlands, striker Jermaine Seoposenwe says the team will need complete focus to carry through.

South Africa will go toe-to-toe with the number nine-ranked side at the Sydney Football Stadium on Sunday. Kick-off time is at 4am (SA time).

Banyana made it into the history books after becoming the first ever South African national team, men, and women, to make it out of the group stages of a Fifa tournament.

Coach Desiree Ellis’s side achieved the feat after they recorded their first ever world cup victory when they beat Italy 3-2 on Wednesday and topped it off by securing qualification in the last 16 for the first time ever.

Seoposenwe was one of the standout players for Banyana after playing a pivotal role in breaking the Italian hearts when they thought they had it.

“I think we are definitely a lot more focused now because the situation is win or go home,” Seoposenwe said.

“We will need complete focus going into this match and trying to do our best to see if we get a good result.”

The Netherlands finished their group undefeated with two wins (1-0 against Portugal and 7-0 win against Vietnam) and a draw (1-1 against the USA).

On paper the Dutch has the upper hand in the head-to-head stats, winning the last three fixtures against Banyana – 2-0 in a friendly match in 2016, 2-1 in a friendly match in 2019 and a 5-1 victory in 2022, just before Ellis’ side went on to lift the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

However, past results will not play a role in a tournament that is a different ball game with both teams coming into the showdown highly motivated.

