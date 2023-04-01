Solomons living his boyhood dream of playing for Chiefs

Dillan Solomons is living his boyhood dream of playing for Kaizer Chiefs, as he looks ahead of their DStv Premiership clash against Stellenbosch FC at the FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.

Solomons joined the Glamour Boys on a four-year deal from Swallows FC in June last year.

The 26-year-old is also expecting a child with his partner and admitted that the experience has heightened the responsibility of representing a club of Chiefs magnitude.

“It has been life changing, to come to Kaizer Chiefs is every boy’s dream,” said Solomons.

“So, for me it has changed a lot and now that I am becoming a father it’s a lot of responsibility and life changing so I am looking forward to that.

“I am also looking forward to trying my best to win trophies for the club.”

The race for the CAF Champions League spot is intensifying, with only two points separating second-placed SuperSport United, Orlando Pirates and Amakhosi.

Despite either Pirates or SuperSport being favored to claim second position, Solomons is confident that Amakhosi have enough fire power to finish the DStv Premiership strong.

“We know what we must do to achieve our goal of getting second place and that is to keep winning and keep riding this momentum we are on at the moment.

“We still must play SuperSport and that is a big one for us. So, if we must win that one, we will take it from there, but every game is important for us now and picking up points wherever we can,” Solomons added.

Kick-off time is at 5:30 pm.

