Soweto derby to be screened live in 20 countries globally – Riveiro

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has pleaded with his players to put up a great show when they lock horns with Kaizer Chiefs because the match will be broadcast to more than 20 countries around the world.

The Soweto derby, the most-watched football match in the southern Africa region, takes place at the FNB Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 3.30pm.

Speaking at the Wanderers Club in Johannesburg on Thursday, Riveiro said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for all of us to show our level. As a foreigner, this is the only game I knew in this country.

“It is going to be televised live in more than 20 countries and hopefully we will put up a good show that we are capable of organising such a big game, and also how prepared the referees will be for this occasion.

“It’s an opportunity to show how all of us take football serious in this country. I just hope it is a fair game and that a better team will win at the end of the day.”

The Spaniard will not be on the bench after he was shown a red card in their previous match against All Stars in a Nedbank Cup fixture, but he said he can rely on members of his technical team. “Unfortunately I will not be on the bench – but nowadays, it is not a big deal and it’s not a problem for the players.

Riveiro anticipates a tough encounter against Amakhosi, who have been blowing hot and cold since the season started in 2022.

“It’s going to be a tough game, like the one we played before and the other one in the Carling Black Label Cup. I don’t think we are going to see big surprises in terms of how the teams will approach the game.

“Both teams are trying to do things their own way and the reality is that we are just three points ahead of Chiefs. I try to focus on their strengths and the things that they can do good. The games that we have played against them are [all] in the past.”

