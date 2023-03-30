Sport minister Zizi Kodwa meets Safa delegation

Newly appointed Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa on Thursday met with the president of South African Football Association (Safa) Danny Jordaan and his delegation.

The meeting discussed various issues including Bafana Bafana, who have just qualified for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament that will be held in Ivory Coast in January.

The Safa’s bid for the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup was also on the agenda.

“The meeting was just to express our happiness about the outcome of Afcon qualifiers,” said Kodwa.

“We were asked a question about the performance of Bafana last week and when you enter a field of play there are two possible things that may happen, either you win or lose.

“I said there are ways Bafana could have corrected their mistakes of the previous games and the results are now showing.

“The meeting was part of engagements and consultations with a number of stakeholders, as you know Safa plays a major role in terms of federations we have in the country.

“This was just an introductory meeting, and not so much about challenges and the problems but to indicate that we must work together and share the same commitment to football for the sake of building.

“There are a number of coming events including hosting and bidding that are about the economy of sports and we will share those, including the Women’s World Cup and other events that we will do with Safa.

“As you know, one of my priorities is the issue of school sports. It’s very close to my heart. The president of Safa shared the organisation’s vision as well. We will get that opportunity to see how best we can work together.

“School sports is not just about identifying talent and development, it’s about excellence. Some of the best countries in the world have got good school’s sports foundations. There is a possibility if you focus and coordinate all the stakeholders.”

