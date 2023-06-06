Spurs aim to stretch lead at the top when they welcome Casric

Cape Town Spurs are aiming to do a double against Casric Stars and stretch their lead to six points at the top of the Premier Soccer League promotion-relegation playoffs mini-table, when they lock horns at the Athlone Stadium on Thursday.

Spurs come from the back of a hard-fought 1-0 victory, when they defeated Maritzburg United at the weekend, thanks to a Michael Morton first half strike.

The Urban Warriors are now in the driving seat and currently occupying position one with six points, three points ahead of Maritzburg.

Coach Shaun Bartlett and his side go up against a wounded Casric Stars side, that is yet to record a win in the playoffs.

Stars have not had a good start in their quest to gain a top-flight football status, when they lost 1-0 to Spurs in their opening match at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium, followed by a 2-0 defeat to the Team of Choice last week.

Despite the pressure and going into the encounter as underdogs, coach Bucs Mthombeni’s charges know their way around getting a positive result against the Urban Warriors, having previously beat them 1-0 in the Motsepe Foundation Championship league clash last season.

The Mpumalanga outfit now have a mountain to climb, as they need nothing less than a victory, if they are to keep their dreams of plying their trade in the DStv Premiership alive.

On the other hand, Bartlett and his side will want to put pressure on coach Fadlu Davids and his side, who will be watching in suspense and hoping Spurs drop points.

Kick-off time is at 3pm.

