Spurs face Casric for promotion

After faltering on the last day of the season, Motsepe Foundation Championship side Cape Town Spurs will get another shot at promotion when the relegation/play-offs kick off this afternoon.

Spurs will face Casric Stars at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaMhlanga today.

The other team that has been given a lifeline in the play-offs is Maritzburg United, who finished 15th on the DStv Premiership log table.

Spurs were leading the MFC charts until the last day of the season where they were held to 1-1 draw by Pretoria University, which saw Polokwane City overtake them and gain automatic promotion to the PSL.

Polokwane walloped Pretoria Callies 4-0 to earn their place in SA top tier of football.

Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett is a former Bafana Bafana lethal goal poacher who has coached at PSL clubs such as Kaizer Chiefs, TS Galaxy and Golden Arrows. Bartlett has players who played at the highest level like Michael Morton, Clayton Daniels, Granwald Scott and Nazeer Allie. Ashley Cupido and Boitumelo Radiopane will add fire power upfront.

Casric are owned and coached by relatively unknown Bucks Mthombeni and is assisted by the duo of Paulos Masehe and Thabo Nthethe, who brings a wealth of experience. The Mpumalanga side has what it takes to take the lead in the play-offs.

They showed some spark when they made Kaizer Chiefs sweat in the Nedbank Cup.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.