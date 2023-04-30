Steenbok rocks the boat as he takes one step in right direction

Walter Steenbok, the newly appointed technical director of SA Football Association (Safa), stirred the hornet’s nest when he proposed that Premier Soccer League (PSL) coaches must at least have a CAF A Licence.

This, among other proposals put forward by Steenbok, did not sit well with the PSL bosses who opted to boycott the Safa indaba and ordinary congress last weekend.

Other matters that are giving the PSL a big headache are club licensing, professionalising of women’s football and the format of the Discovery Diski Challenge competition.

CAF has made it clear that coaches must have a CAF A or UEFA Pro licence to sit on the bench in the Champions League and Confederation Cup competitions. Assistant coaches are required to have a CAF B licence.

The UEFA Pro licence is required for coaches who are not from Africa.

This has resulted in a number of current and retired players, administrators and coaches enrolling for coaching badges. Safa is also a part guilty by not offering training courses for coaches.

An embarrassing situation unfolded recently when Cape Town City head coach Eric Tinkler was forced to sit on the stands during a CAF competition match. Tinkler does not have a CAF A licence or UEFA Pro licence needed to coach City in CAF competitions.

However, he has a UEFA A licence.

Dylan Kerr of Marumo Gallants also cannot sit on the bench, with Bahlabane ba Ntwa flying the local flag in the CAF Confederation Cup after reaching the quarter-finals of the competition.

Khabo Zondo is also faced with a similar dilemma at Royal AM ahead of a CAF game.

Safa is steadfast in its approach that professional players cannot be coached by any unqualified Tom, Dick and Harry, hence the regression that our national teams are experiencing.

It has become a norm for PSL clubs to employ coaches from Europe, who have not even coached Under-12 football to lead some of the biggest teams in the country.

This is a step in the right direction.

We take a look at some of the players who enrolled for CAF C Licence coaching badges with Safa Ekurhuleni.

Manqoba “Shakes” Ngwenya: He was blessed with a deadly left foot during his playing days and won numerous trophies with Mamelodi Sundowns. He did not fulfil his potential but he has a lot to offer.

Happy Jele: The former Orlando Pirates is trying to break into the Royal AM side after he was released by the Buccaneers in a move that shocked many followers of football.

Bernard Parker: One of the best forwards in the country, the former Benoni Premier United, Kaizer Chiefs goal poacher is winding up his career at TS Galaxy and is looking forward to acquire his coaching badge.

Vincent Kobola: One of the toughest defenders to have played in the PSL, his work rate was always unnoticed but the strikers who have faced him will tell you about his crunching tackles.

Bevan Fransman: He was always a gentleman on the field, and his exploits took him to countries such as Belgium and Israel. He is now keen on entering the coaching sphere.

Thela Ngobeni: The former Kaizer Chiefs youth product may have not a had a glittering career but he is a highly experienced campaigner who can contribute to local football.

Musa Nyatama: He is earning his stripes at Swallows FC and has done well since he was asked to step in on an interim basis. Nyatama played good football at Bloemfontein Celtic, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates. He is definitely one for the future.

David Mathebula: He was among those who got their CAF C Licence in Ekurhuleni and is also doing some coaching work within the Amakhosi development structures. He was fantastic and explosive for Chiefs in his youth.

Isaac Shai: The former Sundowns left-back has been involved in youth coaching for many years now. He is also credited for unearthing and working with a lot of junior players at Sundowns, who went on to become superstars.

Esrom Nyandoro: He will be remembered by his long-range missiles that left many goalkeepers clutching thin air. He is one of the key player scouts at Sundowns and this will help the Brazilians a great deal.

