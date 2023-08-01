Stellenbosch go on last-minute shopping spree

Stellenbosch FC have embarked on a shopping spree to beef up their squad ahead of the 2023/24 DStv Premiership season.

Stellies have announced the acquisition of Ivory Coast international Oura Anicet and Salifu Colley from Gambia.

They have also captured the signature of Genino Palace, who was on the books of relegated Maritzburg United for the last two seasons.

The Cape Town outfit is also said to be on the verge of completing the signing of Kaizer Chiefs and former Moroka Swallows winger Kgaogelo Sekgota on a free transfer.

It is reported that the dread-locked midfielder’s contract has expired and that he has requested clearance from Amakhosi.

According to Stellies head coach Steve Barker, the 23-year-old Anicet brings a mix of talent and experience to the squad, having previously played in both the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederations Cup.

He has also earned two senior caps for Cote d’Ivoire.

Most recently, Anicet played for Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosas and previously competed in the Armenian top flight with Masis FC and Lori Vanadzo.

“Oura is a very exciting talent and exactly the type of player we need. He’s a very creative footballer who plays off the cuff and is very difficult to play against for those marking him,” said Barker.

“He has great technical abilities on the ball and possesses a lot of pace, energy and unpredictability in his game. We are very positive and confident that he will have a big impact this season.”

About Colley, Barker is equally excited: “Salifu is a young and talented footballer who has done exceptionally well in the last year, having excelled at the U20 World Cup and U20 Afcon [Africa Cup of Nations].

“He’s a very exciting talent and we are very pleased to have brought him on board and for the opportunity to help him develop and reach his full potential.”

Colley arrives after a successful domestic and international season in which he won the GFA League First Division in Gambia with Real de Banjul, and represented his country at the U20 Fifa World Cup and U20 CAF Africa Cup of Nations.

