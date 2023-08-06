Stellies sink Pirates ship in DStv Premiership opener

Unlike Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates have started their DStv Premiership campaign on a backfoot after succumbing to a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Stellenbosch FC at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday.

The Nedbank Cup and MTN8 champions started like a house on fire, as they took the game to the home side.

Speedy winger Monnapule Saleng came close to breaking the deadlock for the visitors, when he fired a shot inside the box, which deflected on defender Fawaaz Basadien and rattled the woodwork.

The tempo of the game kept on building up in front of a half full but sold-out stadium, amid a taxi strike in Cape Town.

Stellies, however, landed the first blow at the stroke of half-time through Antonia Van Wyk, when he made a well-timed run after a clever through pass from Basadien.

Van Wyk made no mistake and put the ball through the legs of shot-stopper Sipho Chaine and go into the break in a lead.

Coach Jose Riveiro was desperate to get an equaliser, as he introduced two attacking players in Relebogile Mofokeng and new Marumo Gallants signing Katlego Otladisa in the second half.

The Buccaneers kept on knocking on the Stellies door but could not create clear-cut goal scoring opportunities to trouble goalkeeper Shane Stephens.

Riveiro’s men continued to dominate play and have most of the ball possession, but a resilient Stellies defense kept the visitors at bay and started their league campaign with maximum points.

Coach Steve Barker and his charges will now prepare for a long trip to newly promoted Polokwane City, while the Buccaneers will seek to redeem themselves and bounce back on home turf when they host Mamkhize’s Royal AM at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.