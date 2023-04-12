‘Struggling’ Sundowns get third draw in a row

After being confirmed as the PSL champions for the sixth time in a row last month, Mamelodi Sundowns have been struggling to regain the kind of form that saw them bulldoze anything that came in front of them.

On Wednesday night at the Princess Magogo Stadium, Masandawana were held to another unimpressive 1-1 draw by Golden Arrows and are now sitting on 62 points.

Before the Arrows game, the Brazilians had played two consecutive 0-0 draws against Cape Town City and Swallows FC respectively.

Arrows leaped above Sekhukhune United and into sixth position on the DStv Premiership having recorded 33 points after 26 matches.

Ryan Moon opened the scoring in the first half with a low left-footed drive that gave Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams no chance. Arrows pressed for more goals but they were not clinical in front of goals and they let their visitors off the hook.

The introduction of Sipho Mbule into the fray brought sparks into the Brazilians midfield. They started playing neat one-twos who that worried the Arrows bench.

It was no surprise when Mbule equalised on the 73rd minute after goalkeeper’s butterfingers allowed the ball to slip into the net following a soft header from the former SuperSport United midfielder.

The goal was a blow to the muscular goalkeeper who had a brilliant game besides the shocking mistake that gave Sundowns a point.

Sundowns’ young sensation Siyabonga Mabena failed to get his debut goal for the Brazilians late in the second half when he crashed his shot against the crossbar.

At this point, the Sundowns’ impressive touches were dissecting the Arrows defence like lab rat but the league champions were missing easy chances and not clinical in front of goals.

Marcello Allende was crowned Man of the Match after dictating play beautifully throughout the match but Arrows will be happy with a point against the swashbuckling league champions.

