Sundowns add four new academy players

Mamelodi Sundowns head of Academy Shawn Bishop has confirmed that the DStv Premiership champions will be roping in four new youngsters into the first team set-up ahead of next season.

The DStv Premiership has already witnessed the likes of Cassius Mailula (22), Jerome Karelse, (20), Ntando Nkosi (18), and 16-year-old teenage sensation Siyabonga Mabena, among others, integrated into the first team last season.

Bishop revealed to Sunday World that coach Rulani Mokwena and his technical team have identified four academy players that will be part of the senior team pre-season camp.

“They [coaches] are already planning for next season, we have another four academy players on stand-by, who will be joining the senior team for pre-season,” said Bishop, who is reported to be on the verge of leaving the Brazilians.

“I am not at liberty to reveal who they are, but I must say that it’s exciting times at the club and we will definitely see them in the pre-season camp.”

Meanwhile, Sundowns Under-15’s formed part of this year’s edition of the Kevin De Bruyne Cup, where they finished in eighth position ahead of esteemed teams like RB Leipzig, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Bayern Munich last weekend. They beat tournament favourites Man City 2-0 to advance to the quarter-finals.

