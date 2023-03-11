Sundowns advance to the quarter-finals after mesmerising Al Ahly

Mamelodi Sundowns march on to the Caf Champions League quarterfinals after thumping Al Ahly 5-2 at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Dubbed the African derby, the fixture did live up to its expectations after producing a seven-goal thriller in a packed Loftus stadium – as Sundowns granted free access to all supporters who were wearing yellow regalia.

The home side immediately started the game on a front foot when Marcelo Allende struck in the fourth minute after being set-up by captain Themba Zwane.

The Egyptian giants levelled matters in the 13th minute when Mohamed Sherif capitalized on a defensive mistake by Aubrey Modiba, who was disposed by Percy Tau in the middle of the park.

Zwane reinstated their lead when he scored in the 24th minute after Mothobi Mvala’s glancing header fell into his path inside the box and hit the back of the net.

The tempo of the game increased as the visitors tried to bounce back when Hamdi Fathi’s effort from distance found shot stopper Ronwen Williams equal to the task.

Moments before half-time, midfielder Tebogo Mokoena scored his first goal of the campaign when he pulled his trademark long-range shot, leaving goalkeeper Mohammed El Shenawy with no chance but to turn, look and admire.

The Brazilians came out guns blazing in the second half and picked up from where they left off, creating numerous goal scoring opportunities.

However, their complacency in front of goal backfired when speedy winger Tau handed the visitors a lifeline in the 61st minute, when he dazzled past Modiba and struck at point blank range.

Namibian striker Peter Shalulile restored their two-goal lead when he found the far-post in the 73rd minute from a Neo Maema assist.

Shalulile put the game to bed when he scored his second goal of the game in the 88th minute.

The defeat means that the ten-time Champions League champions have a mountain to climb, as they are still sitting on number three in Group B with four points and two games to go.

The Brazilians continue their dominance against the Egyptian giants, winning three of their last five meetings.

