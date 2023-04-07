Sundowns beef up technical team with European coach

Mamelodi Sundowns are on a mission to maintain their tormenting dominance in South African football, as they keep on adding some firepower in their technical team.

Sundowns, on Thursday announced the appointment of Mathias Zangenberg as the Head of Physical Performance, who will be working across the club to align the methodology of physical training of the men’s team, women’s team, and the academy players.

The club sporting director Flemming Berg welcomed Zangenberg, saying that his expertise will only help take the club to greater heights.

“His knowledge, experience and work ethic will assist in getting the first team to the next level and to make a clear strategy for physical training and injury prevention throughout the entire club,” Berg said.

Mamelodi Sundowns Appoints Head of Physical Performance. Full story on our website! 📲 https://t.co/vbx9DDAtKU#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/Vkcb9gHFt4 — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) April 6, 2023

Zangenberg is a Uefa A-license holder, who has 15-years of physical and conditioning coaching experience. He was a member of the technical team with some of the major Denmark Superliga sides, including FC Nordsjælland and has since gained invaluable experience from the team’s participation in the Uefa Champions League and Uefa Europa League.

Before joining Masandawana, Zangenberg was with AGF Fodbold and he participated in the recent Fifa World Cup in Qatar as the physical coach of the Ghana national team.

He also has a master’s degree specialising in human physiology from the University of Copenhagen.

