Sundowns claim bragging rights after narrow win over Chiefs

Mamelodi Sundowns have continued their dominance and claimed bragging rights over Kaizer Chiefs after a narrow 2-1 victory during their long-awaited DStv Premiership encounter at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday.

It was a sold-out affair at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, which saw Pule Mmodi and Rava Chivaviro awarded their debuts by coach Molefi Ntseki.

Ntseki’s opposite number Rulani Mokwena made two changes, which saw speedy winger Thapelo Maseko replace Aubrey Modiba and Mothobi Mvala come on for Rivaldo Coetzee, who picked up a red card against Sekhukhune in their league opener.

From the onset, Maseko caused problems for Amakhosi from the left flank with his speed and trickery.

Sundowns almost went ahead in the 10th minute when striker Peter Shalulile saw his headed effort defended out for a corner by Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, after a well-worked cross from the byline by Maseko.

Masandawana, did, however, go into the lead in the 21st minute, when Lucas Ribeiro punished Amakhosi after a defensive error from Edson Castillo, could not deal with a tame pass from goalkeeper Brandon Peterson

Moments into the second half, Shalulile could have doubled their lead when he missed a seater in front of goal, but he could not sort out his feet.

The visitors gained confidence into the game when Chivaviro got his first sniff at goal with a diving header attempt but was denied by Mvala who defended the ball out for a corner after a whipping same time cross from Ashley du Preez.

Shalulile got another opportunity to increase their lead in the 65th minute, when he was fed with a through pass and found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper, but Peterson pulled a point blank save. The ball fell into the path of Maseko, but he fired his shot wide.

Du Preez got an equalizer in the 84th minute after he tapped in a whipping cross from substitute Tebogo Potsane.

However, their celebrations were short-lived when Neo Maema broke Amakhosi hearts in the 90th minute and scored the winning goal after a goalkeeping blunder by Peterson.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.