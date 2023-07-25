Sundowns coach happy with team’s performance in Netherlands

Mamelodi Sundowns set-piece coach Michael Loftman is happy with the way the Brazilians applied themselves against one of the Netherlands’ big teams Go Ahead Eagles.

The Premier Soccer League defending champions brushed aside the Eerste Divisie side 1-0 via a Sammy Seabi’s goal on Sunday.

The away victory in a pre-season friendly match has left the Sundowns coaching staff confident and upbeat about the coming season.

Loftman emphasized that the win against a top European club like Go Ahead Eagles will be a good measure of the team’s standard heading into the new season in August.

“A good fixture against Go Ahead Eagles, very competitive and very physical,” Loftman, who is working alongside head coach Rulani Mokwena, told the Sundowns website.

“Tactically very disciplined from both teams. That’s what makes it a really competitive fixture for our pre-season.

“It was a really competitive game with two teams playing a similar style of football and a really good competitive game at the right time in pre-season.

“We’ve had really positive outcomes from the individuals and the team, regardless of the players that stepped onto the pitch.

“For this fixture, we did an analysis on the team on arrival in Holland. We were already prepared in terms of our ideas for the game.

The 2022/23 campaign was remarkable in showcasing young talent at Chloorkop, taking their commitment to a whole new level by putting their faith in young players.

He emphasized the significance of giving young players the opportunity to shine on the grand stage of football.

“The coach [Rulani] has made it clear that when the young players are working hard and showing their abilities, it is important to give them a chance.

“When the players have been working really hard in this camp and the previous one, it’s time for them to get the minutes that they deserve and prove themselves.”

