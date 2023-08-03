Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena wary of new-look Kaizer Chiefs

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena is anticipating a tough DStv Premiership campaign and has placed confidence in Kaizer Chiefs to give his team a run for its money.

The Brazilians open their league title defence against last season’s Nedbank Cup finalists Sekhukhune United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday night. Kick-off is at 7.30pm.

Mamelodi Sundowns will once again be on a mission to continue their dominance in local football.

Despite being favourites to win the league and clinch it for a seventh successive time, Mokwena believes this season will be tougher.

“It’s going to be a season where we are going to be tested. We’re the hunted this season, and everyone wants to beat us,” Mokwena said.

“So, we [are] looking forward to defending our Premiership and showing the qualities that we have as the defending champions in every single match.

“All 15 teams are going to be difficult to play against. SuperSport United have made great investments, Orlando Pirates are a lot stronger and have signed very good players.

“Kaizer Chiefs are a lot stronger this season and they are going to cause many problems for a lot of teams.”

It goes without saying that Kaizer Chiefs have been one of the busiest clubs during the break.

Recently, Kaizer Chiefs unveiled their new Kappa-sponsored kit and have recruited seven players so far, with midfielder Thabo Cele expected to be confirmed as the latest signing.

On the other hand, the Brazilians have bolstered their squad with the likes of Junior Mendieta, Lucas Ribeiro, Lesiba Nku, Thapelo Maseko and Bathusi Aubaas from TS Galaxy.

Shortly after their opening games against Sekhukhune and Chippa United, respectively, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs will lock horns in what is expected to be an action-packed encounter.

