Sundowns crowned league champs without kicking the ball

Mamelodi Sundowns have been crowned the DStv Premiership champions without a lift of a finger after SuperSport United dropped points and played to a 1-1 draw against Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday evening.

Matsatsantsa needed nothing less than a victory to keep the title race for at least another week, however, they found themselves in a tight spot early into the game as they went into half time trailing by one goal to nil, thanks to a 21st minute goal by Ronald Pfumbidzai.

SuperSport did get back into the game through Gamphani Lungu in the 71st minute, but it was not enough to stop the neighbors to be confirmed as the league champions, as mathematically they will not reach 59 points.

Masandawana have won the league title for the sixth time in a row with seven games to go.

Sundowns have agonizingly dominated the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for the past decade, sweeping almost every cup competition up for grabs.

In other matches, Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs won their games, beating Richards Bay and Stellenbosch FC respectively.

The race for the CAF Champions League spot is now intensifying, with the Soweto giants and SuperSport all level on 40 points.

The Buccaneers moved up to second position on a better goal difference, while coach Gavin Hunt’s side dropped to third and Amakhosi remaining on number four.

Coach Rulani Mokwena and his troops were off PSL duty and had a Champions League assignment against Coton sport of Cameroon also on Saturday night.

The Brazilians have already qualified for the continental club competition and have been dubbed as favorites to lift the trophy with the amount of quality they have.

They also have the Nedbank Cup to play for, which they are also likely to retain, despite Chiefs and Pirates also in contention.

