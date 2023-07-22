Sundowns Ladies coach tips Banyana to impress at World Cup

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies coach Jerry Tshabalala is confident that Banyana Banyana have enough firepower to cause an upset and monumentally make it past the group stages of the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

South Africa were pitted in a tough Group G with the likes of tournament favourites Sweden, Italy, and Argentina.

Despite being billed the underdogs of the group, Tshabalala is not fazed by that title, saying that Banyana can make history and get something out of the upcoming games against Argentina and Italy.

“Banyana has a very solid side, I am happy at the manner in which the coaches made their selection, we have a very balanced team,” Tshabalala told Sunday World.

“When I look at the team that was selected, I am confident that we are going to make it out of the group stages.

“Yes, our group is tough, and I am glad that we will be starting against Sweden because it’s the only team that I am a little bit worried about. If we can get a draw from that game, that would be a big result.”

“Italy and Argentina, I don’t fancy them that much and I think those are the teams that we can collect three points from.”

With six of the 23-member squad players coming from Sundowns, Tshabalala said he is delighted to see most of his players represent the national team at the highest level.

“I am happy and excited for the fact that we have all those players in the national team,” he said.

“The good thing is that I have been in good talks with coach Desiree, in terms of what is expected from the players and the kind of intensity we must train them so that when they go to the national team level, it doesn’t become a problem for the coaches.

“When you look at the standard of the Hollywoodbets Super League, it has improved drastically and that tells you that the more the coaches are in communication then the better will our national team.”

Banyana will lock horns against the Swedes at the Wellington Regional Stadium on Sunday.

Kick off time is at 7am (SA time).

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.