Sundowns players already planning for next season

After finally being officially crowned as 2022/23 DStv Premiership champions on Tuesday night, Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana is already looking ahead to next season.

Sundowns were held to a 1-1 draw by Maritzburg United, but they had accumulated enough points to win the title seven matches ago. It was the Brazilians’ sixth league title win in a row and their 13 overall in the PSL era.

“It has been a tough season. At the beginning of the season, we had set a lot of goals to fullfil, and I think coming down to the last game of the season, we achieved a bit of what we had hoped for. I am proud of the team and our accomplishments,” said Kekana.

The versatile player has been with Masandawana for two seasons and has won two league titles with the club. He made a name for himself with neighbours SuperSport United before he crossed the floor to rivals and says that the hunger for wanting more is what keeps them going as a team.

Kekana mentioned that their coach Rulani always emphasizes that they can improve and that the team mustn’t be comfortable in the level they find themselves.

“Coach Rulani always pushes us to go into the level beyond the next and that’s the mentality we all have. My motto has always been to improve and be better. I learn a lot from the quality players that surround me. We take advice from each other to help improve the collective, and I can only say that it’s because of the collaborative effort of the team that I’m improving my game,” Kekana added.

He also explained that that his move from SuperSport came at the right time because he is able to withstand the expectations and demands of the club.

“I am proud to be a part of this wonderful team, I keep learning and improving every day. The coach has always motivated us to express ourselves on the pitch and that is what helped me to come out of my shell and display my skills.”

After successfully clinching another league title, Bafana Ba Style will now shift their focus back to Continental football. The team will be preparing for their CAF Champions League semi-final 2nd leg game against Wydad on Saturday at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

