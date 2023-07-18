Sundowns reportedly paid United whopping R19m for Maseko

Mamelodi Sundowns are rumoured to have paid SuperSport United a whopping R19-million to acquire the services of rising star Thapelo Maseko.

The lanky forward had a stellar season for Matsatsantsa a Pitori and was even included in the Bafana Bafana set-up by national team coach Hugo Broos.

A highly-ranked and well-placed official revealed to Sunday World that the Brazilians were very keen on Maseko and that they see his arrival as a perfect replacement for Cassius Mailula, who is on his way to the MLS in the US.

“It was an offer that SuperSport could not refuse and the deal was signed and sealed over the weekend. It was big bucks and good business for United,” said the official.

“They were expecting a much lesser offer on the table, but R19-million was just too good to ignore. The transaction will surely boost United in a great deal – it is even more money than winning the league.”

Sundowns announced on their social media platform on Tuesday morning: “Masandawana, we are delighted to introduce the exciting Thapelo Maseko to our squad ahead of the new season.

“The wait is over, welcome to the Yellow Nation, Thapelo Maseko. Masandawana, let’s make our new signing feel at home and show him how it feels to be part of our family.”

Other players who have previously crossed the floor from United to Sundowns include Elias Pelembe, Aubrey Modiba, Teboho Mokoena, Sipho Mbule, and most recently Ronwen Williams.

On Monday, Sundowns confirmed that a North American club is keen on signing Mailula. The club has showed seriousness by returning to the negotiating table with a much better offer and the Brazilians are mulling over it.

Reads a statement from the club: “Mamelodi Sundowns has been in discussions with a North American football club that expressed interest in acquiring the services of Cassius Mailula.

“Sundowns is proud of Cassius Mailula, who joined the Mamelodi Sundowns Academy as a 13-year-old and was developed and nurtured by the Sundowns coaches.

“Mamelodi Sundowns will make further announcements concerning Cassius Mailula in due course.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.