Sundowns suffer first major injury of the season

Mamelodi Sundowns suffered a shocking setback during their pre-season training when center back Rushine De Reuck sustained a serious injury.

In a devastating turn of events while the team was gearing up for the 2023/24 football season, Masandawana were faced with an unexpected incident that occurred just ahead of the team’s adventure to complete their pre-season training in the Netherlands.

Head coach Rulani Mokwena provided an update on De Reuck’s condition, expressing his disappointment over the unfortunate mishap. Mokwena described the incident as a freak occurrence.

“It was a very freaky incident at training and it was a pity because he had played the first match of the first friendly [matches] and he had played very, very well. He returned in very, very good shape, but he landed awkwardly and then felt a very sharp pain in and around the knee. Upon observation the doctors felt that instead of being very conservative, the time frame for the layout would be the same as a conservative approach and yet you could get probably greater long-term benefits if you weren’t a little bit more on the surgical route.”

Despite the setback, Mokwena and the rest of the team remain optimistic that the medical staff will be working tirelessly to ensure De Reuck receives the best possible treatment and rehabilitation.

The team will rally behind him during this difficult time and eagerly await his return to the field once he is fully fit.

In their determination to put the setback behind them and focus on their preparations for the upcoming DStv Premiership, Coach Rulani expressed how the team has provided their unwavering support to ensure the defender makes a full and speedy recovery.

“[After thorough] consultation with a knee specialist and with Rushine, we felt that the right approach was to go surgical. The surgery went well, he is already home and the players had him on the phone and we all wished him a speedy recovery. Hopefully he’ll be back in time to still continue and make a great contribution to this season because he has got qualities for sure that make us believe that he can be one of our best center-backs. We wish him a speedy recovery.

Sundowns will play their first league game of the season on August 4 against Sekhukhune United at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium at 7.30pm.

