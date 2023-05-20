Sundowns were better than us, says Wydad coach

After Mamelodi Sundowns bowed out of the CAF Champions League in heart-breaking fashion, Wydad AC coach Sven Vandenbroeck has acceded that the Brazilians were better than his charges in the two rounds of matches they played in Morocco and Pretoria.

The Moroccans stunned a fully-packed Loftus Stadium on Saturday with a 2-2 which was enough to see them advancing to the finals to defend the title they won last year.

The two away goals really destroyed Sundowns, especially the own goal by Mothobi Mvala with only five minutes remaining.

Sundowns goals were scored by Themba Zwane and Peter Shalulile in the second half. Wydad will face Egyptian giants Al Ahly for Africa’s most prestigious club competition.

Sundowns may be dominating the PSL but they are finding the Champions League a little to steep to conquer.

Last year, they fell in quarterfinals stage to Pedro Atletico Luanda of Angola. On Saturday, they fell in the semi-finals and the only time they the African star was in 2016 under Pitso Mosimane who is now coaching in Saudi Arabia.

“I think Sundowns were better than us today, even in the match in Morocco. They played and controlled the match,” Vandenbroeck said on Supersport after the pulsating encounter.

“But experience helped and we kept going for goals because the away goals were really putting them under pressure. We are playing Al Ahly and maybe they will come for revenge against us.”

Despite the disappointing defeat, Mokwena believes his side had a successful season, having defended their league title.

“We’ve had a super season, of course it could be better, but if you look at what we’ve done and how we’ve played, the character we’ve shown, the resilience that we’ve built, the type of performances that we have already demonstrated away from home, especially in the Champions League.

“In Cairo [against Al Ahly], in Algeria [CR Belouizdad], in Casablanca [against Wydad], then of course you will see what I see and what I see is an incredible group of players.

“A special group that is doing everything it can to represent this football club ever singly time with integrity, honour and to give everything of the best, and I am sure that is what we will continue to do.”

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa