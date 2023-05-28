Sundowns win big at PSL Awards

PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns made a clean sweep at the 2022/23 PSL Awards on Sunday night. Sundowns won the league and deservedly dominated the awards that were held virtually by the PSL. The Brazilians won a total of seven awards and this is a clear sign of their power in the DStv Premiership.

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena won the Coach of the Season award, coming out triumphs in a close contest against Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro. Gavin Hunt was the other nominee. The Brazilians’ midfield workhorse Teboho Mokwena won two awards, together with Pirates’ Monnapule Saleng who had a fantastic season with the Buccaneers.

All the 2022/23 PSL award winners:

Footballer of the Season:

Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DSTV PREMIERSHIP PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE SEASON:

Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates)

DSTV PREMIERSHIP COACH OF THE SEASON:

Rulani Mokwena (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DSTV PREMIERSHIP GOALKEEPER OF THE SEASON:

Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DSTV PREMIERSHIP DEFENDER OF THE SEASON:

Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DSTV PREMIERSHIP MIDFIELDER OF THE SEASON:

Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DSTV PREMIERSHIP YOUNG PLAYER OF THE SEASON:

Cassius Mailula (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DSTV PREMIERSHIP TOP GOALSCORER OF THE SEASON:

Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns) and Khanyiso Mayo (Cape Town City)

DSTV PREMIERSHIP GOAL OF THE SEASON

Yusuf Maart (Kaizer Chiefs)

MTN8 Last Man Standing winner (R80 000):

Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates)

NEDBANK CUP MOST PROMISING PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT:

Olwethu Makhanya (Stellenbosch FC)

NEDBANK CUP PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT:

Iqraam Rayners (Stellenbosch FC)

PSL REFEREE OF THE SEASON:

Masixole Bambiso

PSL ASSISTANT REFEREE OF THE SEASON:

Kamohelo Ramutsindela

