Sundowns win big at PSL Awards

PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns made a clean sweep at the 2022/23 PSL Awards on Sunday night. Sundowns won the league and deservedly dominated the awards that were held virtually by the PSL. The Brazilians won a total of seven awards and this is a clear sign of their power in the DStv Premiership.
Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena won the Coach of the Season award, coming out triumphs in a close contest against Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro. Gavin Hunt was the other nominee. The Brazilians’ midfield workhorse Teboho Mokwena won two awards, together with Pirates’ Monnapule Saleng who had a fantastic season with the Buccaneers.
All the 2022/23 PSL award winners:
Footballer of the Season:
Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns)
DSTV PREMIERSHIP PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE SEASON:
Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates)
DSTV PREMIERSHIP COACH OF THE SEASON:
Rulani Mokwena (Mamelodi Sundowns)
DSTV PREMIERSHIP GOALKEEPER OF THE SEASON:
Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns)
DSTV PREMIERSHIP DEFENDER OF THE SEASON:
Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns)
DSTV PREMIERSHIP MIDFIELDER OF THE SEASON:
Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns)
DSTV PREMIERSHIP YOUNG PLAYER OF THE SEASON:
Cassius Mailula (Mamelodi Sundowns)
DSTV PREMIERSHIP TOP GOALSCORER OF THE SEASON:
Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns) and Khanyiso Mayo (Cape Town City)
DSTV PREMIERSHIP GOAL OF THE SEASON
Yusuf Maart (Kaizer Chiefs)
MTN8 Last Man Standing winner (R80 000):
Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates)
NEDBANK CUP MOST PROMISING PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT:
Olwethu Makhanya (Stellenbosch FC)
NEDBANK CUP PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT:
Iqraam Rayners (Stellenbosch FC)
PSL REFEREE OF THE SEASON:
Masixole Bambiso
PSL ASSISTANT REFEREE OF THE SEASON:
Kamohelo Ramutsindela
