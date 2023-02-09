Sundowns youth to play in Kevin De Bruyne Cup

Mamelodi Sundowns keep on breaking barriers, and now their youth side will participate in the 2023 Kevin De Bruyne Cup. Roc Nation Sports International, who recently entered into a partnership with the Brazilians, have announced that Sundowns’ Under-15 side will participate in this year’s Kevin De Bruyne (KDB Cup).

Global football icon Kevin De Bruyne, who plays for Manchester City and Belgium, has proudly associated his name with the KDB Cup ever since its inaugural edition in 2016. Roc Nation Sports International, the world-renowned sports agency, represents De Bruyne.

It is now widely-regarded as the most prestigious youth tournament in Europe, with the sixth edition of the immensely popular two-day event set to take place on June 10-11 in Belgium. This year will be the first time the tournament has gone global, with representation from across three continents, including South America, Europe and Africa. It has been officially confirmed that Sundowns’ youngsters will be joining their Under-15 counterparts such as Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

The inclusion of Sundowns is a major accomplishment for a club that is known as an ambitious, inspiring, and a dynamic organisation that aspires to be the biggest African football team in the world. They are the most successful football club in SA’s Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Said Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe: “Our club and supporters are very excited for our academy players. As much as we know that this is a wonderful opportunity to expose our youngsters to different styles of football and a different way of life, we also believe that this is an opportunity for our youth team to expose the participating clubs to African football and African friendship. I would like to thank Kevin De Bruyne and our associates at Roc Nation Sports International for making this possible for the Under-15s.”

De Bruyne, who has previously played alongside African stars such as Kelechi Iheanacho, Yaya Toure and Wilfried Bony at Manchester City, welcomed the addition of Sundowns in this star-studded roster of participants for the 2023 KDB Cup.

“It’s a proud moment for me to welcome Sundowns as the first African team to participate in the tournament. We are well aware of the success and values Sundowns stands for as a club, and I have no doubt their youth team will be a wonderful addition to the team roster. I’m so excited to meet the Sundowns team, and can’t wait to see our South African friends in June. Best of luck,” said De Bruyne.

Participating teams:

• MAMELODI SUNDOWNS • FC BARCELONA • PSG • BAYERN MUNICH • MANCHESTER CITY • ODENSE BOLDKLUB • KAA GENT • CLUB BRUGGE • RB LEIPZIG • PALMEIRAS • REAL MADRID

