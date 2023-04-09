Swallows salvage a point against champions Sundowns

DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns were held to a goalless draw by Swallows FC during their league encounter at the Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The reigning champs received their second guard of honour since they were confirmed the league champions last week.

Swallows went into the game in need of points and to move further up the table and away from the relegation zone, while Masandawana were hoping to get maximum points in their quest to achieve their highest points tally in a season.

As expected, Sundowns started the game on the front foot, dominating play and having most of the ball possession. However, did not create any clear-cut opportunities to trouble goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi.

Midfielder Tshediso Patjie had the first attempt at goal when his strike from outside the box found goalkeeper Ronween Williams equal to the task.

The home side were almost handed a gift of a goal after Grant Kekana almost made a defensive blunder when his back pass was anticipated by Evans Rusike – but Kekana was able to recover quickly and cleaned up his mess.

Moments before half-time, striker Peter Shalulile thought he had finally broken the deadlock, but his goal was ruled out by referee Jelly Chaveni when he judged a foul against Neo Maema on Keegan Allan.

Both teams went to the break all square in what was an uninspiring first half.

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena made changes in the second half which saw the return of Uruguay international Gaston Sirino since January after sustaining an ankle injury and Bongani Zungu, who was also nursing an ankle injury.

The Brazilians were all over the Dube Birds like a rash in the second stanza and saw another goal disallowed after Sirino came from an offside position in the 81st minute.

Spoils were shared and Swallows will be delighted to walk away with a point against the champions, as they are now five points away from relegation with 28 points.

