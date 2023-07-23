Sweden break Banyana Banyana’s hearts

On the brink of securing their first ever world cup point, Banyana Banyana succumbed to a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to Sweden in their 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup Group G opener at the Wellington Regional Stadium on Sunday morning.

South Africa will now have it all to fight for in their second match against Argentina on Friday.

Coach Desiree Ellis made a surprise goalkeeper switch when Kaylin Swart was given the nod over regular starter Ayanda Dlamini to stand between the sticks.

As expected, the Sweden’s might and significance was visible in the opening stages of the game, when they dominated play and pulled strings in the middle of the park.

South Africa seemed to be comfortable to sit back and soak in the pressure, as the 3rd ranked side kept on applying pressure to their defense.

Captain Refiloe Jane almost caused a scare for Sweden when she struck from a long way out after spotting goalkeeper Zećira Mušović way off her line, but her ambitious effort could only land on the roof of the net.

Speedy winger Thembi Kgatlana posed threats with her skills and electric pace, as she kept of causing trouble for the experienced Swedish defense.

Right at the stroke of half-time, the South Africans had an opening after a well-worked counterattack, when Linda Motlhalo spotted the run of Kgatlana from the half-way line, who got surrounded by three defenders.

Instead of passing the ball to Jermaine Seoposenwe, who was wide open on her left side, she went for glory, but her effort was way off target and went into the break goalless.

Moments into the second half, Kgatlana’s blistering pace paid dividends after when broke the defensive line and fired a shot, which was parried away by Musovic, but the ball fell into the path of Magaia who was at the right place at the right time to tap in the ball inside the net.

Sweden finally got the better of a stubborn Banyana defense when striker Fridolina Rolfö found the equalizer in the 65th minute, when she fed from a whipping cross.

From there onwards, it was wave after wave as the Swedes were out for the winning goal and they found it in the 90th minute, when Amanda Ilestedt scored with a towering header and finally made use of what was their 11th corner of the game and walk away with three points.

