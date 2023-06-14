Tau and Blom arrive in camp ahead of match against Morocco

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is happy that all the players have reported for camp and passed stringent physical tests impressively.

Percy Tau and Njabulo Blom have finally joined their compatriots in preparation for their last 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match against high-rising Morocco at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams have already qualified for the tournament that will take place in Ivory Coast in January, but the two coaches are keen to use the match to fine-tune their squads.

Broos was a little irritated by the travelling schedule that Blom has had to endure from the US, where he is plying his trade.

“Njabulo arrived very tired from all the travelling, this is a problem. He has been on the road for almost two days and you cannot ask the boy to do full training like the other players,” said Broos.

“He looked very tired. It is a problem in SA with players coming from abroad, you cannot solve that problem but it is annoying.”

All eyes will be on Percy Tau who had a sterling campaign in his club Al Ahly’s CAF Champions League campaign. The former Mamelodi Sundowns star assisted the Egyptians to lift the trophy at the weekend.

“Percy will be ready when he arrives and he will perform for Bafana Bafana. He knows that what we saw from him against Liberia was not his level, I’m very happy now with his form at Al Ahly.

