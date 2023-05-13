Tau brace puts Al Ahly in driving seat against Esperance

South African born playmaker Percy Tau guided Al Ahly to a comfortable 3-0 win against Esperance during their CAF Champions League semi-final first leg clash at the Stade Olympique de Rades on Friday night.

The home side were already at a disadvantage as the game was played behind closed doors after their supporters were handed a ban by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the riots which were staged during their quarter-final second leg tie against Algerian outfit JS Kabylie, which saw some spectators try to invade the pitch at half-time.

Ahly struck inside 10 minutes of the game when Tau opened the scoring, after he came from the right flank and the ball landed on his favorite left foot and sliced the ball through the legs of second choice goalkeeper Mohamed Sedki Debchi and go into half time 1-0 up.

The Bafana Bafana star doubled the lead in the 55th minute in spectacular fashion when he riddled through the Esperance defence, cut inside, and found the top corner on the edge of the box.

Tau has now been directly involved in eight goals in nine Champions League matches for the team of the century so far this season.

The visitors meant business as striker Mahmoud Kahraba put the game to bed and found third goal and send Al Ahly back to Cairo for the second leg with three away goals and one foot into the Champions League final.

