Tau to use his Al Ahly experience to trap Morocco

Bafana Bafana and Al Ahly forward Percy Tau says he will use his experience of playing in North Africa to his advantage when they lock horns against Morocco at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

South Africa and Morocco have both qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) that will be staged in Ivory Coast next year.

Speaking to the media in a press conference at FNB Stadium on Friday, Tau said he knows a thing or two about Wydad Athletic Club and Raja Casablanca, having played against them in the Caf Champions League.

“The coach [Walid Regragui] is from Wydad, so are also traces that are similar to how Wydad and the national team plays,” said Tau.

“But the national team also has other ingredients of players that are playing abroad. Raja and Wyda play different, Raja is more complex while Wydad is all about dealing with the sides, the play more on the sides, and if you can deal with the two-v-one’s then you stand a better chance against them.

“They also have a lot of players along the lines, that’s what we found when played against them [in the Champions League final]. So, you will find both of those in the national team.”

Recently, the 29-year-old lifted the Champions League after beating Wydad 3-2 aggregate in the second leg final and became the first SA player to lift win the prestigious club competition twice, after previously winning it with Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016 under coach Pitso Mosimane.

Bafana will go up against a star-studded Morocco outfit, that is ranked number one in Africa and finished third position during the 2023 World Cup in Qatar last year.

Kick-off time is at 5pm.

