Ten Hag heaps praise on Brazilian duo’s performance after 2-1 win

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was full of praise for Brazilian duo Antony and Fred following a dramatic end to the Europa League round of 32 on Thursday night.

United came from a goal down to beat Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate at Old Trafford, thanks to second-half goals from midfielder Fred and substitute Antony.

In their previous meeting, the Red Devils bagged a 2-1 victory.

“Antony is brave and he is fearless. I think what he brought in the second-half is what we needed, running in behind, the dribbles, his goals,” said Ten Hag in a post-match interview with BT Sport.

“He [Antony] is brave, he will go for it and when the opportunity comes, he will strike. I think he brings so much to this team.

“Fred had an important role. Already, last week in Barcelona, and this week, the same. He had to first stop Frenkie de Jong from playing.”

The Red Devils are a resurrected side under the Dutch tactician, who seems to have restored discipline and fighting spirit to his squad.

United will now shift the focus to the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United on Sunday, with Ten Hag aiming for his first trophy since joining the club in April 2022.

