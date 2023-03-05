Ten Hag’s first game at Anfield as United boss

Manchester United are gearing up for a major test against arch-rivals Liverpool, as the two English giants prepare to clash in the Premier League must-win encounter at Anfield Stadium this evening.

In what will be Erik ten Hag’s first experience at Anfield since taking over as manager, United will go into the game as favourites for the first time in a while. The Red Devils have unanimously put themselves in the conversation as league title contenders following their emphatic run of form in all competitions.

Ten Hag ended the club’s longest trophy drought when he led United to their first silverware after six years when they beat Newcastle United 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium last week Sunday.

Liverpool have, however, surprisingly fell off the pecking order this season, with the Reds finding themselves in the race for the top-four position.

Jurgen Klopp and his charges have been struggling to consistently grind results since the beginning of the season, with questions about the future of the German tactician starting to emerge.

Many are still of the view that the shock departure of Senegal international playmaker Sadio Mané to Bayern Munich has left a huge void in Klopp’s once-upon-a-time extremely unbeatable side, which had one of the fiercest front-three in Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Mané across Europe.

However, it goes without saying that Liverpool have been having issues of injuries in key areas throughout the season, which led them to acquiring the services of Dutch international Cody Gakpo during the January transfer window.

Liverpool are currently six points away from the UEFA Champions League qualifying spot after a nervy 2-0 win over Wolverhampton on Thursday night, while United are number three on the log standings with 49 points.

Kick-off time is at 6:30pm.

