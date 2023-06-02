‘Terrence Mashego was not brought in to add numbers’

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Aubrey Modiba has weighed in on his competition with Terrence Mashego, saying that the tenacious left back was not brought into the club to add numbers.

Mashego made a shock move to Sundowns from Cape Town City at the start of the 2022/23 season, following an impressive campaign with the Citizens, which saw the then defender of the season Lyle Lakay switching to City for a season long loan.

The 26-year-old’s life at Chloorkop started on a sour note, when he was side-lined for over five-months due to a thigh injury.

His direct competition in the left-back position, Modiba, recently admitted that the inclusion of his fellow Bafana Bafana teammate has motivated and improved his game.

“I am sure we all know that every player that comes to Sundowns means that player is quality,’ Modiba said.

“They were not brought in to just add number. I think he [Mashego] is a very good footballer, he did well at Cape Town City and was playing in the national team. At Sundowns, we always push one another because we have two or three players in one position.

“Whenever I see him play, I try to motivate and help where I can, and vice versa, including Sifiso Ngobeni, who has also done well in some of the games that he played. So, we have a healthy competition and good working environment, which has helped us win a lot of games.”

Modiba has been one of the standout performers for Masandawana in successfully defending their DStv Premiership title last season.

With Lakay expected to return from his loan spell, the left-back position will be highly contested for at Chloorkop come next season.

