Thapelo Maseko is exciting signing for Sundowns – Junior Khanye

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder and controversial football analyst Junior Khanye has reacted to news that Mamelodi Sundowns broke the bank to acquire the services of Thapelo Maseko from SuperSport United.

Sunday World reported on Tuesday that the Brazilians paid a staggering R19-million for Maseko. Maseko was one of outstanding young players during the 2022/23 season.

Despite Maseko opting for a switch to cross-town rivals over Belgian outfit KVC Westerlo, Khanye is determined that Sundowns are a suitable destination for the teenage sensation.

“The boy [Maseko] is a very exciting signing for Mamelodi Sundowns, he has gone to the right team,” Khanye told Sunday World.

“I know that people will be worried about where he will fit into that squad, but the club would never pop out so much money only to leave the boy on the bench, I am sure that they have plans for him.

“His value will also increase as he will now be playing for the best team in South Africa that plays in the CAF Champions League every season.

“The Champions League is the kind of competition that will make it easy for top scouts to spot him. His chances to go abroad will now actually increase because everyone across the world knows about Mamelodi Sundowns.”

Maseko will be competing for a place in the starting line-up against the likes of Gaston Sirino, Abubeker Nassir, Lebohang Maboe and new South American signees in Junior Mendieta and Lucas Ribeiro Costa.

Khanye also said the 19-year-old skilful midfielder will be forced to work harder and go an extra mile given the abundance of quality at Sundowns.

Maseko is believed to have travelled with the Brazilians to the Netherlands for their last round of pre-season friendlies on Wednesday.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.