The game to clinch title can be the most difficult -Guardiola

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola says that playing the final game to clinch the Premier League title can be the most difficult match.

City can secure a third successive Premier League title with victory over Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, although it could be won a day earlier if Arsenal are beaten away to Nottingham Forest. Arsenal are playing on Saturday night.

It could be the perfect end to a fantastic week after City secured a place in the Champions League final after a magnificent 4-0 victory over current holders Real Madrid at a raucous Etihad.

Last season, City won the title for a second successive time on the final day when they came back from being two goals behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2 in a dramatic end to the campaign.

“We are satisfied to be able to play the Champions League final,” Guardiola said in his press conference ahead of the game with Chelsea.

“It is non-stop and now comes the most difficult thing at the end. All the tennis players serve to win Wimbledon know it is the most difficult one.

“On Sunday, the game is in our hands to win the most important competition – the Premier League is the most important because for 11 months it’s every week.”

The Gunners are four points behind having played a game and have to take a point away to Forest to keep the title race alive.

City have games against Brighton and Brentford in the final week, but Guardiola wants to secure the title as quickly as possible and in front of the Etihad fans.

Asked if he would celebrate if the title is secured against Chelsea, the boss added: “I don’t think so. Maybe we will do a breakfast because we have a game the day after.

“Chelsea deserve it. I would like to feel that we have to win to be champions, but we cannot control Nottingham. We have to win on Sunday.

“We will have time to celebrate at the end of the season. On Sunday, if we win we will celebrate with our people.” – Mancity.com

