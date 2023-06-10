The numbers behind Erik Ten Hag’s first season at Man United

There are many ways to describe Erik ten Hag’s influence at Manchester United. In his first season at Old Trafford, Erik emerged with a Carabao Cup winners’ medal and Champions League football on the horizon.

The Dutchman guided the Reds to the final of the Emirates FA Cup as well.

Ten Hag achieved many personal landmarks during his inaugural campaign in English football too, matching and bettering long-standing United records along the way.

As the club reflect on a fruitful first year under the Dutchman’s tutelage, let’s take a look at the key statistics that underpin Erik’s success…

20 WINS

Back in January, Ten Hag became the quickest-ever United manager to reach 20 wins as boss. The 3-0 triumph over Charlton Athletic in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup meant the Dutchman even beat Sir Alex Ferguson in terms of the number of matches it took him to rack up 20 victories.

He achieved the feat in just 27 fixtures at the beginning of the 2022/23 campaign, keeping 14 clean sheets across those games too.

21 SHOTS

Cast your mind back to the 2-0 league win over Everton at Old Trafford, which took place on Saturday 8 April. The Reds peppered the Blues’ goal in the first half, with a total of 21 shots being taken towards the visitors’ goal.

This was the highest number of efforts the Reds had fired at their opponent’s goalkeeper in a first 45 minutes of a Premier League fixture since Opta started collecting data in 2003/04.

27 HOME VICTORIES

The victory against Fulham on the final day of the Premier League season took the Reds’ home win total to 27. This equalled the club record for the most matches won at Old Trafford in a single season, in all competitions.

The only other campaign when this figure was achieved was 2002/03.

3 DUTCH MANAGERS

When the Reds confirmed a top-four Premier League spot and Champions League football for next season, after a one-year absence, Erik joined Guus Hiddink and Louis van Gaal as the third Dutchman to have finished in the top four.

Van Gaal achieved the feat in the 2014/15 season, also with United.

23 SUB STRIKES

Substitutes contributed 23 of United’s goals across the 2022/23 season, with those efforts being split across eight different players. Marcus Rashford leads the way, with seven of his 30 goals – the highest tally he has ever achieved in his career – coming off the bench.

Anthony Martial (5), Alejandro Garnacho (3), Fred (3) and Jadon Sancho (2) also grabbed more than one as impact substitutes, while the likes of Antony, Scott McTominay and Cristiano Ronaldo each contributed one goal from the bench.

Erik knows how to alter the game in his favour using the personnel at his disposal: that much is clear.

43 GOALS AGAINST

In the Premier League, the Reds conceded 43 goals in the 38 matches. This makes the Reds’ defence the joint-third sternest in the division, equal with Arsenal and only behind Manchester City and Newcastle United.

United leaked 57 goals in 2021/22, more than all but one of the final top-10 sides. Ten Hag has instilled strong foundations for his Reds side, and the improved league position is surely no coincidence.

6 LONG YEARS

When United lifted the 2023 Carabao Cup, following the victory over Newcastle at Wembley in February, Erik ended a six-year wait for silverware. The Reds also put together strong runs in the Europa League and FA Cup, as Ten Hag’s aim of ‘fighting on all fronts’ was evident.

2 FINALS

Along with the Carabao Cup success, United reached the FA Cup final, where they faced City. This was United’s second major final of the season, and the progress of the Reds under the Dutchman’s tutelage is clear for all to see. – Manutd.com

