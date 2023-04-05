The only team that can beat Chiefs is Chiefs – Ngezana

Kaizer Chiefs defender Siyabonga Ngezana has admitted that the team has been its worst enemy, with Amakhosi being amongst the seven highest conceding teams this season.

It goes without saying that Chiefs have been leaking at the back, conceding a total of 27 goals, with a portion of them coming from defensive errors.

Amakhosi are at a level of 40 points with rivals Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United, but sitting on number four with a worse goal difference – which may reduce their chances of winning the race to finish second in the DStv Premiership and secure a Caf Champions League spot.

Ngezana, 26, acknowledges that they have been found wanting in defense on many occasions this season, which has been one of their main problems.

“It has been our problem this season, to give away silly goals,” said Ngezana during a media open day at Kaizer Chiefs Village in Naturena on Wednesday ahead of their league encounter against Marumo Gallants.

“We also have been guilty of missing several chances, which has resulted to us losing most of our games because of our own mistakes. The only team that can beat Kaizer Chiefs is Kaizer Chiefs.

“But we are working tirelessly to keep it tight at the back and get as many clean sheets as possible.”

Ngezana has been suspect of making costly mistakes previously, which saw him fall out of favor with many supporters.

The 26-year-old is, however, reaping the rewards of good performances in recent weeks and says a positive mindset has gained him the trust of coach Arthur Zwane to protect the last line of defense.

“I think it is all about mindset, also the coach now believes in me a lot, I worked with coach Arthur [Zwane] from development and he knows my strengths and weaknesses.

“I don’t want to disappoint the coach, so I will use every chance I get to play in the first team and do my best,” Ngezana added.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author