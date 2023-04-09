The Reds in frantic search for victory over the Gunners 

The stakes are high in the English Premier League as struggling Liverpool will be desperate to get a positive result when they host high-flying Arsenal at Anfield this evening.

Liverpool have surprisingly fallen down the pecking order this season, raising questions around the future of German tactician Jurgen Klopp. They last tasted victory in their famous 7-0 triumph against Manchester United last month.

The Reds have been lacking quality throughout the season, losing games to bottom-half teams. It must also be mentioned that injury battles have been among the biggest factors in Klopp’s sinking ship.

Embattled Klopp and his troops prepare for an Arsenal side that will be gunning for a league double against them and itching to record their first-ever win at Anfield since 2012.

The Gunners are having a fairytale of a season as they are forever edging closer to clinching the league for the first time since 2004 during the Arsene Wenger era.

Arsenal squad have been a marvel to watch this season under manager Mike Arteta, who has built an exciting, young and energetic squad.

The return of Brazilian star Gabriel Jesus has proven to be a huge boost for Arteta, scoring twice in their 4-1 win over Leeds for the first time since returning from a knee injury.

As the league summit is drawing closer to its final stages, Arsenal will also be looking to stretch their lead at the top ahead of reigning champions Manchester City and record their eighth straight win.

The Reds are languishing on eighth position, and with 10 games left to go, there is a growing danger that the Merseyside could miss out on the European competitions next season, let alone qualify for the Uefa Champions League for the first time in six years under Klopp.

At the back of a 4-1 battering to Manchester City last weekend at the Etihad and a 0-0 stalemate draw against fellow strugglers Chelsea, it is most certain that Klopp will be demanding nothing less than a victory.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author