The style of play is the reason why I joined Sundowns – Maema

Neo Maema has divulged why he joined Mamelodi Sundowns last season, saying that the brand of football and culture attracted him to the club.

Maema signed a five-year deal with the reigning DStv Premiership champions from defunct Bloemfontein Celtics in 2021.

Addressing the media at Chloorkop ahead of their Caf Champions League quarter-final second leg clash with Algerian outfit CR Belouizdad at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, Maema said playing for Sundowns is challenging as playing attractive football is never enough.

“It’s very challenging [playing for Sundowns] because playing good football and not having something to show for it is like just playing the entire game and not scoring,” Maema said.

“We have an objective to deliver trophies at the end of the day. The style of play is the reason why I am here.

“When I signed, I was attracted to the style of football, the tradition, and the skillful Brazilian way.

“That is the motivation, that whether we play home or away, we keep our standards. It’s very good and challenging but at the end of the day we must show for it. We can’t just play, we need to deliver trophies and that is the fortunate part.”

The 27-year-old attacking cum defensive midfielder is arguably one of the most underrated players in South Africa, with many football lovers comparing his game to Manchester City’s Bernado Silva, who happens to be his favourite player.

“I am watching quiet a lot of players abroad, but my favourite is Bernado Silva, because of the position that I started playing this season as a number eight,” Maema added.

“He calls himself an offensive defender, so I also like calling myself that because there is a lot of work required when playing that position.”

