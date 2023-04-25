Tinkler heaps praises on teenage sensation Sifumba

Cape Town City head coach Eric Tinkler is singing the praises of teenage sensation Luphumlo “Kaka” Sifumba, saying the 17-year-old has a bright future ahead of him.

Sifumba made his debut for the senior team in the 84th minute during their 2-1 defeat to Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

After the game, Tinkler admitted that he made a mistake by introducing Sifumba late in the game, saying had he brought him earlier, there could have been a different outcome.

“With regards to Sifumba, I probably made a mistake, I should have brought him on earlier,” Tinkler said.

“I think with the little time that you saw, on the ball very comfortable, didn’t give it away and I think he could have helped us.

“The youngster came in, showed good character, confidence, composure, and I think he has a bright future ahead of him.”

Following the tragic passing of Stellenbosch FC rising star Oshwin Andries in Cape Town early this year, Tinkler said the only way to protect the 17-year-old is to make him aware of all the social ills.

“What you got to have is a youngster that is grounded, and he is a grounded youngster.

“We obviously need to make him aware of those situations [social ills], but ultimately he is the one that’s got to make those decisions, because I can’t control him when he is not with us in training,” said Tinkler.

Meanwhile, Tinkler conceded that their chance of finishing inside the top three is hanging by a thread, with the likes of SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates well ahead of them.

The Citizens return to action when they travel to Royal AM at the Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday.

