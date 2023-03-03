Top four position is definitely achievable – Truter

Sekhukhune United head coach Brandon Truter is optimistic that his side can finish the DStv Premiership campaign in the top four position, come end of the season.

Truter has made tremendous progress since taking over the reins from Kaitano Tembo in November last year, recording six wins, three defeats and one draw in ten matches.

Ahead of their league encounter with Royal AM on Saturday, the former AmaZulu coach said that a top finish is mathematically achievable for his side.

“Mathematically we can finish in the top four,” Truter said.

“Our objective is the top eight considering where we come from. We have managed to turn the corner and grind up some positive results and that brought about some confidence and belief.

“I can see it in the team, right now it is a team that wants to win every game, a team that is confident about making the top eight. But we don’t want to put ourselves under any pressure, but a top four position is definitely achievable.”

Sekhukhune are currently occupying position seven on the log standings, four points away from the top four spot with 27 points and nine games to go.

After suffering from a slender 1-0 defeat to Cape Town City at the weekend, Babina Noko will be looking to bounce back when they visit John Maduka’s side at the Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday evening.

